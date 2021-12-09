More than half of Israelis would support an attack on Iran even if it was not backed by the United States, according to a poll by the Israel Democracy Institute.

Fifty-one percent of respondents said they would support a unilateral strike on Iran.

The results come after Iran and world powers are expected to resume talks aimed at salvaging a 2015 nuclear deal in Vienna on Thursday after a few days of pause and escalating tensions.

So far, European countries have strongly criticised Tehran's demands during the recent negotiations.

The US participated indirectly in the ongoing talks because it withdrew from the accord in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden has signaled that he wants to rejoin the deal.

In the meeting on Thursday, US and Israeli defense chiefs are expected to discuss possible military exercises that would prepare for a worst-case scenario to destroy Iran's nuclear facilities should talks fail, a senior US official told Reuters news agency.

The US talks with Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz follow an October 25 briefing with Pentagon leaders to White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on the full set of military options available to ensure that Iran would not be able to produce a nuclear weapon, the official said.

According to the survey, fifty-four percent of Israelis believe Iran poses an existential threat, while 25 percent of respondents viewed Iran as a “medium danger”.