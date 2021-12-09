An Azerbaijani soldier has died in a shootout with Armenian forces, two weeks after both countries held talks on easing tensions following their war last year.

Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry said on Thursday one of its soldiers "was killed overnight as a result of a provocation by Armenia's armed forces" near the countries' shared border.

"Full responsibility for the escalation lies with Armenia's political and military leaders," the ministry said in a statement.

Last autumn, the ex-Soviet Caucasus neighbours fought a six-week war over occupied Karabakh which claimed more than 6,500 lives.

Hostilities ended last November with a Russian-brokered ceasefire under which Yerevan ceded swathes of territory it had occupied for decades.

READ MORE: Clashes stop at Azerbaijan, Armenia border

Resolving disputes