Indian farmers have formally ended year-long mass protests after Prime Minister Narendra Modi abandoned his push for agricultural reforms.

Modi's Hindu-nationalist government rushed through a repeal of the laws last month in a rare backdown, and farmer representatives said on Thursday they had agreed to stand down after further concessions.

A victory march will be held on Saturday to celebrate the campaign's victory against the reforms, protest leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said at a protest camp on the outskirts of New Delhi, news agency PTI reported.

Thousands of people have been camped on the outskirts of the capital New Delhi since last year to campaign against laws they said would have led to a corporate takeover of the sector.

