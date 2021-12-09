Italy's antitrust watchdog has fined Amazon $1.28 billion (1.13 billion euros) for alleged abuse of market dominance.

Italy's watchdog said in a statement on Thursday that Amazon had leveraged its dominant position in the Italian market for intermediation services on marketplaces to favour the adoption of its own logistics service, Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA), by sellers active on Amazon.it.

The authority said Amazon tied the use of FBA access to a set of exclusive benefits, including the Prime label that help increase visibility and boost sales on Amazon.it.

"Amazon prevents third-party sellers from associating the Prime label with offers not managed with FBA," it said.

The antitrust authority also said it would impose corrective steps that will be subject to review by a monitoring trustee.

The Prime label makes it easier to sell to the more than 7 million most loyal and high-spending consumers members of Amazon’s loyalty program.

READ MORE:Italy slaps heavy penalties on Amazon, Apple over breaching EU rules