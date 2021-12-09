Fighting between armed groups aligned with government and opposition forces in South Sudan this year has subjected civilians to "unimaginable violence" that could amount to war crimes.

"The testimonies we have gathered speak of unimaginable violence, including civilians killed as they fled and bodies set on fire and mutilated," said Amnesty International's regional director Deprose Muchena on Thursday.

Amnesty International documented fighters on all sides indiscriminately murdering and mutilating civilians and razing entire villages during an upsurge in fighting between June and October in the Western Equatoria region.

The clashes around Tambura county split along ethnic lines after politicians stirred local grievances and encouraged young people to take up arms.

But the "death, destruction and division" that followed involved not just local combatants but fighters aligned with rival political factions in Juba, suggesting wider forces at play.

"That the attacks not only involved local groups, but also fighters affiliated to government and opposition forces, indicates this is much more than inter-communal violence."

Failed peace deal