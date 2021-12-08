Pakistan has decided not to attend a US-led "Summit for Democracy", saying Islamabad is in contact with Washington on multiple issues and "we can engage on this subject at an opportune time in the future."

"We remain in contact with the US on a range of issues and believe that we can engage on this subject at an opportune time in the future," the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Pakistan will, meanwhile, continue to support all efforts aimed towards strengthening dialogue, constructive engagement, and international cooperation for the advancement of our shared goals," the statement added.

The "Summit for Democracy" is slated to be held virtually on December 9-10.

"Pakistan is a large functional democracy with an independent judiciary, vibrant civil society, and a free media," the statement said.

"We remain deeply committed to further deepening democracy, fighting corruption, and protecting, and promoting the human rights of all citizens. In recent years, Pakistan has instituted wide-ranging reforms aimed at advancing these goals. These reforms have yielded positive results."

"To be fair, this was a tough decision for Pakistan’s leadership, which genuinely wants to deepen its relationship with the United States while also safeguarding its strategic relationship with China," analyst Uzair Younus wrote in The Atlantic Council.

"The decision to skip the Summit for Democracy, however, is a mistake that undermines this goal and will make it that much harder for Islamabad to develop better ties with Washington."

