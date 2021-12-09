Thousands of migrant children and adolescents living in a makeshift camp in southern Mexico are at risk of malnutrition, disease and potentially being separated from their families, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has said.

Pressia Arifin-Cabo, the deputy representative for UNICEF Mexico, said in a recorded video on Wednesday that the situation is critical.

"There are many people and right now that's very concerning because of Covid," she said. "There's also a lot of garbage, there are no places where they can access water, where they can wash or attend to their nutritional needs."

Arifin-Cabo also said UNICEF is particularly worried about the possibility of family separation, adding that many families lost documents during their travels north.

Migrants overwhelm Tapachula city

Camping outside a soccer stadium in the southern city of Tapachula, thousands of migrants including many children are awaiting responses to their requests for asylum or humanitarian visas.