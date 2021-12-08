More than 90,000 Russian soldiers have been deployed by Moscow along its border with Ukraine, a country whose pro-Western policies have triggered Vladimir Putin’s wrath. In an April article, the Russian leader has signalled that Moscow will not allow Kiev to become a part of the Western alliance - be it the European Union or NATO.

While Kiev — which was also the capital of the first Russian state going back to the 9th century — counts on the US-led Western alliance’s support, Moscow appears to have little doubts about the success of any sort of invasion.

Despite being armed by Western nations since 2014, when pro-Russian rebels took control of eastern Ukraine from the central government forces, Kiev cannot do much to change the political status in the part of the country heavily populated by Russian-speakers.

However, it does not mean that Ukrainians do not have military capability. But in every area from the number of tanks to the strength of air force and active military personnel numbers, Russia dwarfs Ukraine.

Here is a brief roundup on Ukraine’s weapons as well as its manpower.

Ukraine's military power

Kiev has nearly 255,000 active military personnel alongside 900,000 reservists, which is a high number for a country the size of Ukraine (just over 44 million people). But Russia’s total manpower including reservists exceeds three millions, a number which is more than the US, the world’s most powerful armed force.

Ukraine has a lot of tanks and is ranked 13th across the globe with 2,430. In terms of armored vehicles, Kiev also ranks high, occupying the seventh spot globally with 11,435. Kiev’s artillery power is also formidable at 2,040 batteries. But compared to Russia, which has the world’s largest tank repertoire, and being the third largest artillery power, it’s not much.

But Matthew Bryza, the former US ambassador to Azerbaijan, a diplomat who knows Russia and its connections with former Soviet republics like Ukraine very well, thinks that the “Ukrainian military has proven to be a very effective fighting force since 2014.”

“It has acquired all sorts of new military technologies, weapons and of course Turkish drones but also javelin anti-tank missiles from the US. The Ukrainian army has simply gained experience on the ground, showing great valour and effectiveness on the battlefields,” he tells TRT World.

In 2019, Kiev acquired Turkish drones, which have shown its military prowess in different battlefields from Libya to Syria and most recently Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region disputed between Baku and Yerevan.

Also last month, the Ukrainian parliament ratified the country’s crucial agreement with Turkey, ensuring Turkish military aid to Kiev. Turkey will assist the Ukrainian military as it helped Azerbaijani armed forces during their successful fight against occupying Armenian forces in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

But in a potential conflict between Russia and Ukraine, experts think that Turkey will not be involved in the way it was when Armenia and Azerbaijan went to war.

While Bryza believes the Ukrainian military has improved since 2014, he still thinks that “Ukraine could never defeat an all-out Russian invasion.” But a possible Russian invasion will be costly to Moscow in both financial and military terms, according to Bryza. As a result, the Russians would not resort to such a costly adventure against Ukraine, he believes.

Gregory Simons, an associate professor at the Institute for Russian and Eurasian Studies at Uppsala University, thinks it will be a liability for Russia and they will have “nothing to gain from it.” He notes that Russia will be condemned as an aggressor on the grounds that it is not being attacked by Ukraine.