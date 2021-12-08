Europe's primary law enforcement agency, Europol, has published an investigation in response to the Pandora Papers report, which includes allegations ranging from corruption to money laundering and tax evasion.

Europol’s report, titled Shadow Money: The International Networks of Illicit Finance, has underlined the worrying revelations in the Pandora Papers that hundreds of politicians have been benefiting from the secrecy of offshore tax havens, alongside criminal organisations, terrorists and tax evaders.

According to Europol’s estimation, the total amount of wealth held in offshore accounts globally is about 7.5 trillion euro ($8.46 trillion) while the share of the European Union is 1.5 trillion euro (about $1.69 trillion). This money represents over 10 percent of global GDP.

Furthermore, the estimated revenue loss for the EU in 2016 was 46 billion euros ($51.9 billion) as a result of international tax evasion.

Beyond tax concerns, “offshore companies play a key role in money laundering schemes involving organised crime and are often used to hide the true origin of the funds. Money laundering sustains a complex and sophisticated criminal economy throughout the EU,” the report said.

Europol said the scale and complexity of money-laundering activities affecting the EU were previously underestimated.

“Professional money launderers have established a parallel underground financial system to process transactions and payments that is isolated from any legal financial oversight mechanisms. This parallel system ensures that the criminal proceeds cannot be traced,” the report continues.

The report said criminals directly control or infiltrate legal business structures for their criminal activities which gives them a facade of legitimacy and helps to evade prosecution.

It is estimated that more than 80 percent of criminal networks are active in the EU’s legal business structures while half of all criminal networks set up their own legal business structures or infiltrate businesses at a high level.

Legal cover

The abuse of legal businesses could be long-term, temporary or on occasion.

Using layers of legal business structures to hide the identity of the benefactors “ is concealed further by one of the individuals being based in an offshore location.”