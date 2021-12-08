Located between Turkey’s Kars and Ardahan provinces in the region of Eastern Anatolia, Lake Cildir is a prominent spot for winter tourism in Turkey for both local and foreign tourists.

Each winter, the freshwater lake freezes over and gets buried under snowfall, leaving visitors in awe of its magical sights especially during sunrise and sunset.

Currently, the lake is partially frozen with temperatures falling to -20C (-4F), safe for walking about the lake to adore the views.

Once the ice sheet above the lake thickens to over 25 centimetres with decreasing temperatures, Lake Cildir becomes a stage for sleigh rides, providing tourists with an unforgettable experience.

Some sledders have already begun taking visitors along the white shores of the lake while they wait for the ice to reach the thickness safe enough for sleigh rides to begin on the ice.