Views from Turkey’s partially frozen Lake Cildir attract scores of tourists
TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Views from Turkey’s partially frozen Lake Cildir attract scores of touristsThe Cildir Lake in northeastern Turkey attracts tourists during each season, but it is especially enchanting in winter.
Views from Turkey’s partially frozen Lake Cildir attract scores of tourists / AA
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
December 8, 2021

Located between Turkey’s Kars and Ardahan provinces in the region of Eastern Anatolia, Lake Cildir is a prominent spot for winter tourism in Turkey for both local and foreign tourists.

Each winter, the freshwater lake freezes over and gets buried under snowfall, leaving visitors in awe of its magical sights especially during sunrise and sunset.

Currently, the lake is partially frozen with temperatures falling to -20C (-4F), safe for walking about the lake to adore the views.

Once the ice sheet above the lake thickens to over 25 centimetres with decreasing temperatures, Lake Cildir becomes a stage for sleigh rides, providing tourists with an unforgettable experience.

Some sledders have already begun taking visitors along the white shores of the lake while they wait for the ice to reach the thickness safe enough for sleigh rides to begin on the ice.

RECOMMENDED

Cildir Lake offers various other activities aside from sleigh rides. Tourists can also ride horses or bikes, and even fish in the area.

During the winter months when the lake is covered with ice, fishing enthusiasts resort to ice fishing instead of sailing on their boats with fishing rods - breaking the ice sheet and throwing nets to catch their prey.

With the Touristic Eastern Express set to begin on December 15, Cildir Lake is almost ready to welcome tourists from all around the world for a magical experience.

In the summer months, Lake Cildir continues to attract visitors with its natural beauty and various bird species that migrate when autumn comes.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive