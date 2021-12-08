Facebook parent Meta will ban all pages and accounts belonging to Myanmar military-backed businesses, expanding its restraints on the country's armed forces.

Meta "will now also remove Pages, Groups and Accounts representing military-controlled businesses", it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The decision was "based on extensive documentation by the international community of these businesses' direct role in funding the Tatmadaw's ongoing violence and human rights abuses in Myanmar", it said.

It would use the report from a 2019 UN fact-finding mission into the military's economic interests "as the basis" for its actions, it added.

Over a hundred pages down

Myanmar's secretive military, also known as the Tatmadaw, has extensive business interests, with tentacles in industries as diverse as beer, tobacco, transportation, textiles, tourism and banking.

Activists and rights groups say they funded crackdowns and abuses even before the February coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi and launched a bloody crackdown on dissent.

Rafael Frankel, Meta's Pacific director of public policy for emerging countries in Asia Pacific, told Reuters it had already taken down over 100 accounts, pages, and groups linked to military-controlled businesses.