An increasing number of people worldwide are unsatisfied with democracy and want a stronger public voice in politics and policymaking, a Pew Research Center survey released on Tuesday shows.

The international survey revealed that people believe democracy is not delivering and that commitment to it is often not very strong. It also saw that political and social division have increased the challenges of contemporary democracy.

A median of 56 percent of people across 17 advanced economies, including the United States, surveyed this spring by Pew Research Center say their political system needs to be completely reformed. Countries surveyed included Italy, Spain, South Korea, Greece, France, Belgium and Japan.

This discontent is tied to many factors, including economic performance, governmental competence and the overall fairness of the political and economic system.

READ MORE:The rise and decline of political Islam in the Arab world - What’s next?

“Our research over time has shown that when people think their countries are performing poorly on these dimensions, confidence in democracy often slips,” Pew’s report said.

In many advanced economies, recent trends from Pew surveys show that an increasing number of the public views diversity as a strength of their society.

In Greece for example, the number who say having people of many racial, ethnic and religious backgrounds makes their country a better place to live doubled between 2017 and 2021.