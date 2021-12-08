Back in early 2011, long-standing Sudanese activist Jihan el-Tahir was among the protesters participating in small anti-regime protests that took place in the capital Khartoum and were quickly suppressed by police forces.

While the Arab uprisings spread across the region, Sudan was largely left out of the Arab Spring at the time. That did not put off the female militant who soon joined an underground political youth group named “Sudan Change Now”, which was calling for the fall of long-time ruler Omar al Bashir.

Since then, she has been engaged in the civil resistance movement through small-scale but sustained efforts, culminating in the 2018-2019 demonstrations that led to the overthrow of Bashir's brutal regime, and she continues to resist military rule now.

“Resistance has never stopped, and today the movement is growing because General Abdel Fattah al Burhan is just an extension of al Bashir. It’s another face of the same system,” the woman activist told TRT World, referring to the coup leader who is seemingly seeking to consolidate the military's takeover.

A leading member of her neighbourhood’s resistance committee in Karari locality, in Khartoum's twin city Omdurman, she has been constantly involved in the anti-coup actions since Sudan’s military seized power and detained top civilian politicians including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on October 25.

The same protest movement that drove the popular uprising against Bashir mobilised again in the build-up to the army’s power grab, and has been calling for the military to exit politics completely.

“This is the first time in Sudan we saw masses of people flooding the streets since the very day of a coup,” said Tahrir before coughing repeatedly in what seemed to be symptoms of a chest infection.

'No deal with the military'

In her committee, she co-organises regular activities and holds meetings along with fellow members where decisions are made collectively as a horizontal, leaderless movement that relies on a network for coordination. Information about dates, time, meeting points and protest routes are shared, and the distribution of roles and responsibilities is carried out via in-person meetings and WhatsApp groups.

Revolutionary activities go from staging big demonstrations, usually on a biweekly basis, to holding small nightly rallies and silent marches at a neighbourhood level while giving public addresses to raise political awareness, and visiting families of the martyrs of the revolution and of the June 3 2019 massacre in which more than 100 people died at the hands of security forces.

Neighbourhood committees are locally autonomous and critical in coordinating ongoing resistance activities and providing a relatively safe space for participation since members live in the local areas they operate in and know their neighbours.

With the internet blackout hindering the protest movement, the committees have been instrumental in printing and handing out information to local residents, and giving VPN addresses to people so they could bypass the restrictions and get back online.

To focus public attention on the anti-coup resistance, committee members have diversified their use of social media by changing profile pictures on Facebook accounts for example, or commenting on posts from government-related pages with laughing emojis.

Through a system of sub-committees, which are largely led by women, members are assigned different tasks, such as being in charge of the logistics (i.e. monitoring repression and warning of approaching security forces during protests), engaging with the media and handling equipment to document protests, preparing protest materials and speeches, serving as medics for the injured.

Tasks are assigned and changed among members flexibly on a regular basis, according to their availability and changing circumstances. Tahrir, for her part, is mainly contributing in a media and communications capacity.

Azhar Karrar, co-founder of the Karari resistance committee, has long been dedicated to her local network from the early days in 2019 when she started meeting and networking with a small circle of neighbours. She is currently involved with the strategy and planning as well as debriefing from meetings.

Karrar has observed an increased presence of women in the resistance committees since Sudan’s 2019 revolution, however specified that they are still comparatively under-represented depending on how conservative the area is. Due to widespread gender stereotyping and resistance to change in people’s mentalities, she continued, female members encounter various problems, from participating in street protests to reaching far-out locations to attend meetings, and contributing to strategy.

“Nevertheless, women are playing a pivotal role in the Sudanese resistance movement until now,” the feminist activist told TRT World as she battled a bad cough she developed from tear gas exposure after taking part in a rally near the presidential palace in Khartoum last week.

She added that where the female composition of committees is greater, members tend to work on strategy and planning more effectively and cooperatively, rather than debating or arguing over issues.

'Our line is very clear'