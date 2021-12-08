Turkey and Qatar have determined the companies to help run Afghanistan's key Kabul airport controlled by the Taliban.

Speaking to journalists on a flight back from his two-day trip in Qatar on Tuesday, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said these companies will negotiate with each other and the Taliban on this matter.

"If appropriate conditions, especially security, are provided, these companies will proceed with the process of operating the airport in Kabul," Erdogan said.

"We have observed once again that our attitudes towards regional and global issues are in the same direction," the president also added.

Erdogan's visit came as Turkey seeks to rebuild relations with former rivals in the energy-rich Gulf region, including the United Arab Emirates, whose crown prince last month visited Turkey for the first time since 2012.

New deals strengthen cooperation

Commenting on his visit to Qatar, Erdogan said Ankara and Doha have shown that they are true friends by acting in solidarity in difficult times and new deals will further strengthen the cooperation in different fields.

Erdogan's visit to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani marked 15 new agreements in the fields of health and medical sciences, culture, youth and sports and standardisation.

Erdogan said the visit reaffirmed Turkey and Doha's mutual local and international political vision.

"Turkey-Qatar relations also make significant contributions to the security and stability of the region. Turkey and Qatar have shown that they are true friends by acting in solidarity in difficult times," Erdogan said.