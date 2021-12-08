Chancellor Olaf Scholz has pledged a "new beginning" for Germany as he took over from Angela Merkel in an official power handover ceremony.

Social Democrat Scholz was sworn in as chancellor on Wednesday, taking the oath of office in front of lawmakers at the historic Reichstag building in the heart of the German capital Berlin.

"It will be a new beginning for our country. In any case I will do everything to work towards that," said the 63-year-old.

In a short speech, he hailed Merkel as a great chancellor and thanked her for a close and trustful relationship over the past years.

Merkel wished Scholz a "steady hand" as the country faces a brutal fourth wave of coronavirus infections and challenges to its democratic order from authoritarian leaders.

Shortly after the ceremony, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier formally appointed the country's new cabinet.

