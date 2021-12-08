A Malaysian appeals court has upheld former Prime Minister Najib Razak's conviction in a case linked to a corruption scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

"We dismiss the appellant's appeal," judge Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil told the Court of Appeal in the administrative capital Putrajaya on Wednesday.

"We affirm the conviction by the High Court on all seven charges."

Najib, who was voted out of office in 2018, has pleaded not guilty to dozens of charges over his involvement in the alleged theft of billions of dollars from 1MDB, a state fund he co-founded as premier in 2009.

In the first of several trials, the 68-year-old was sentenced to 12 years in prison and fined $50 million last year after being found guilty of criminal breach of trust, abuse of power, and money laundering for illegally receiving about $10 million from SRC International, a former unit of now-defunct 1MDB.

Najib remains out on bail and could request another stay on his sentence and file a further appeal to the Federal Court, Malaysia's top tribunal.

Proceedings held online

The Court of Appeal ordered proceedings to be conducted online, denying a request by Najib's lawyers to postpone its verdict after a member of his legal team tested positive for Covid-19.