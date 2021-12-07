The Olympics have often been an opportunity to enhance peace and dialogue among nations, but like almost everything else, they also fall victim to politicisation.

Washington’s recent decision to stage a ‘diplomatic boycott’ of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics is another example of how one of the world’s most popular global sporting events has fallen victim to global politics. What that means is that American athletes will continue to participate at the games but there would be no official or diplomatic representation present.

The US says its decision is based on what it calls China’s "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses," according to the White House.

China also responded to the US boycott forcefully saying that "The United States will pay a price for its mistaken acts".

Beijing also accused the US of “politicising” the events with a “defensive Cold War mentality” and undermining its peaceful message in a "clear violation of the Olympic spirit and a challenge to all people who love the Olympic movement."

But China had also boycotted the Olympics big time between 1956 and 1980 due to the international Olympic committee's allowance of Taiwan, a country Beijing considers as an illegal political entity, to the games.

Despite the recent tit-for-tat between the US and China, which repeats patterns from the Cold War and World War I and World War II, initially, the Olympics had nothing to do with politics.

History of the Olympics

More than about 2,700 years ago, the first Olympics was held in the ancient Greek city of Olympia, which also lends its name to the event. Ancient Greeks held the Olympics as a religious festivity, not as a sports event, as it has been conceived in contemporary times.

Ancient Greeks considered the Mount Olympus, located in Olympia, as sacred and they built the Sanctuary of Zeus in the city to honour their most powerful god, according to Greek mythology.

Every four years, different sportsmen and spectators from different parts of Greece, present-day Anatolia and the Black Sea region in Turkey, would come to the city to hold the Olympics to honour Zeus exclusively.

Unlike modern sportsmen, ancient athletes were not paid for their success in the games because winning the Olympics was considered an honourable act, not something which could be measured in monetary terms.

Also prior to the event, messengers of peace were dispatched across several areas, from which both athletes and spectators would come, to make sure that no one could break up ‘sacred truce’ during the event and prevent anyone from reaching Olympia to participate in the games or watch them.

Olympic cancellations

But in modern times, those peaceful roots of the Olympics have not prevented several states from boycotting different Olympics in the past century for political reasons. Washington’s boycotting of the Beijing Winter Olympics is just the latest in a longer list.