US President Joe Biden has voiced "deep concerns" over Russia's massive buildup of troops near the Ukrainian border in a video meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin with the latter asking Biden for "guarantees" that military bloc NATO won't expand eastwards.

The two leaders squared off over the massive buildup of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border, in a virtual meeting on Tuesday, according to the White House. Kremlin said there was no breakthrough in talks.

Biden warned Putin in a tense, two-hour virtual summit of a "strong" Western economic response should Russian forces massed on Ukraine's border go on the attack.

He "made clear that the US and our allies would respond with strong economic and other measures in the event of military escalation," the White House said in a statement soon after the video conference.

Biden stressed "support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and called for de-escalation and a return to diplomacy."

The leaders agreed that their respective teams would "follow up" on the summit.

Putin seeks 'guarantees' NATO won't expand eastwards

Putin presented Biden with a demand for legally binding security guarantees that would rule out the expansion of NATO, the Kremlin said after virtual talks between the two leaders.

Putin told Biden that NATO was bolstering its military potential near Russia's borders and "making dangerous attempts to conquer Ukrainian territory," the Kremlin said.

"Therefore, Russia is seriously interested in obtaining reliable, legally fixed guarantees that rule out NATO expansion eastward and the deployment of offensive strike weapons systems in states adjacent to Russia," the Kremlin said.

Russian authorities have said that NATO's growing ties with Ukraine and the possibility of the alliance deploying missiles targeted against Russia there was a "red line" it would not allow to be crossed.