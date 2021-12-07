WORLD
3 MIN READ
Indonesia bolsters rescue efforts as death toll from volcano eruption rises
The death toll from the Semeru volcano eruption has risen to 34 as thousands of people become displaced and 17 remain missing, according to the disaster mitigation agency.
Indonesia bolsters rescue efforts as death toll from volcano eruption rises
The disaster swallowed entire homes and vehicles, blanketing villages like Curah Kobokan in grey ash and leaving residents terrified of returning home.
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
December 7, 2021

The death toll from the eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano has risen to 34 as aid has been rushed to the affected region.

"The latest update from the ground... (is) 34 people died, 17 are missing," Indonesia's national disaster agency spokesman Abdul Muhari said.

Almost 3,700 have been evacuated from the affected area, he added.

There were three small eruptions on Tuesday, each spewing ash around a kilometre (3,300 ft) into the sky as the death toll rose according to authorities.

After visiting evacuation centres and surveying the area by helicopter, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said recovery efforts would be bolstered now and in the months ahead.

"I came to the site to ensure that we have the forces to locate the victims," said the president, speaking from Sumberwuluh, one of the worst-hit areas.

READ MORE:Fresh activity at Indonesia volcano hampers rescue operations

Thousands flee their homes

RECOMMENDED

Rescuers have been battling dangerous conditions since the eruption began on Saturday, searching for survivors and bodies in the volcanic debris, wrecked buildings and destroyed vehicles.

Search crews deployed dogs on Tuesday to aid the operation.

The biggest mountain on the island of Java ejected a mushroom of volcanic ash high into the sky and rained hot mud on Saturday as thousands of panicked people fled their homes.

The disaster left entire streets filled with mud and ash, swallowing homes and vehicles.

Mt Semeru has remained active since Saturday, with small eruptions keeping emergency workers and area residents on edge.

Officials have advised locals not to travel within five kilometres (3.1 miles) of Semeru's crater, as the nearby air is highly polluted and could affect vulnerable groups.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where the meeting of continental plates causes high volcanic and seismic activity, and the country has nearly 130 active volcanoes.

READ MORE:Indonesia volcano death toll mounts as rescuers search for survivors

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive