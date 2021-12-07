Turkey and Qatar have signed 15 new agreements to boost cooperation between the two countries in various areas including trade, investment and diplomacy.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani participated in the signing ceremony of 12 of the agreements on Tuesday.

"As Turkey, we attach great importance to the peace and well-being of the entire Gulf region, including Qatar," said President Erdogan in his address to Turkish-Qatar Combined Joint Force Command following the signing ceremony.

"Regardless of their origin or sect, all of the Gulf’s people are our own brothers and sisters. With this in mind, we are trying to further our co-operation with all Gulf countries on the basis of mutual interest and respect," he added.

The agreements signed between the two countries also included development, culture, youth, sports, health, religious affairs, and media.

Earlier, Erdogan was welcomed with an official ceremony by Al Thani and the duo held a one-on-one meeting at the Amiri Diwan, the emir’s office.

The meeting lasted for two hours and was closed to the media, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.