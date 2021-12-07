Many nations around the world have seen protests against new laws introduced to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. But Guadeloupe has a reason different to most.

The Caribbean island was colonised by France in 1674. It was taken over by Britain, then Sweden before once again coming under French colonial rule in 1815. It wasn’t until 1946 that it ceased being a colony and became an “overseas department” of France. This means Guadeloupeans are French citizens subject to the same laws as those of mainland France.

Unfortunately, though, they have not always been honoured with the same treatment. This partly explains why many Guadeloupeans have taken to the streets over the past two weeks to protest against France’s mandate that all health workers be vaccinated against Covid-19 or face suspension without pay. And the scope of the protests has since grown to include broader grievances with Paris.

Though some may shallowly dismiss these protesters as “anti-vaxxers”, it is understandable why the people of Guadeloupe are sceptical about anything health-related being imposed upon them by Paris — be there a global pandemic or not.

Underlying causes of anger

French Minister of Overseas Territories Sebastien Lecornu has condemned the protests for attacks on police and damage caused to infrastructure. As condemnable as this violence may be, the French state is no place to criticise destruction on the island given it is responsible for contaminating the soil with a toxic chemical that will remain active for 700 years.

For two decades up until 1993, a pesticide now known to cause prostate cancer was permitted for use in Guadeloupe by the French government. This despite it having been banned in mainland France three years prior.

The pesticide, chlordecone, was used on banana plantations and has poisoned not only soil but water and livestock. Agricultural and export businesses lobbied the government for continued use once the dangers had become clear. Most of these businesses and the industry bodies that protect them are run by descendants of French colonists. True to the twin spirits of capitalism and colonialism, they discarded human dignity to line their own pockets.

In 1979, two years before France officially approved its use in the Caribbean island, the World Health Organisation declared chlordecone was potentially carcinogenic. Eventually, in 2009 its use was banned worldwide. A parliamentary inquiry in the neighbouring island of Martinique - another French “overseas department” where the pesticide was also used - found France had been aware of the dangers of chlordecone since 1969.

The consequences of the French government selling itself to ruthless neo-colonial business interests have been severe.

About 95 percent of adult Guadeloupeans have been exposed to the pesticide and in 2018 - the island had the highest rate of prostate cancer in the world. It may also be a cause of premature births and inhibited brain development in children.

Beyond vaccine concerns, Guadeloupeans are also angry about low wages (one-third of the population lives below the poverty line), high unemployment and rising food prices.