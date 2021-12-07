At least seven people have been killed and over 20 injured after car bomb detonates in Iraq's Basra.

The blast, near a major hospital in the predominantly Shia city, was caused by a motorbike rigged with explosives, the military said in a statement on Tuesday.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

"The blast carries fingerprints of Daesh," Basra Governor Asaad al Edani told reporters.

Policemen were collecting body parts from a minibus that was badly damaged by the blast, a Reuters witness said.

The street was covered with broken glass and blood. The governor announced three days of mourning.

"Today and after this terrorist act, the people of Basra must definitely be cautious and careful.

Basra became unsafe today," said Mohammed Ibrahim, a car mechanic whose workshop was near the blast site

The oil-rich Basra province is relatively calm compared to the country’s northern and western provinces where Daesh still maintains sleeper cells.