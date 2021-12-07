China has accused the United States of violating the Olympic spirit by announcing an American diplomatic boycott of February’s Beijing Winter Games.

The US is attempting to interfere with the Beijing Winter Olympics “out of ideological prejudice and based on lies and rumors," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily briefing on Tuesday.

The boycott “seriously violates the principle of political neutrality of sports established by the Olympic Charter and runs counter to the Olympic motto ‘more united,'” Zhao said.

As he did the previous day, Zhao vowed that China would respond with “resolute countermeasures" but offered no details.

“The US will pay a price for its practices. You may stay tuned for follow-ups,” Zhao said.

His comments came amid a barrage of Chinese criticism of the announcement by the Biden administration on Monday.

Worldwide reactions

Reactions to the development, both countries and human rights activists, varied.

Sophie Richardson, China Director at Human Rights Watch welcomed US diplomatic boycott decision but said "this shouldn't be the only action."

"The Biden administration's announced diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Games is a crucial step toward challenging the Chinese government's crimes against humanity targeting Uyghurs and other Turkic communities," she said.

"The presence of government officials and diplomats is a purely political decision for each government, which the IOC in its political neutrality fully respects," the International Olympics Committee Spokesperson said.