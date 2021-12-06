Leaders of the United States, Germany, Italy, France, and Britain have emphasised the need to provide a united front in the face of soaring tensions between Russia and their ally Ukraine.

A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said the prime minister spoke to US President Joe Biden, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel about Ukraine.

"The leaders called on Russia to de-escalate tensions and reaffirmed their staunch support for Ukraine's territorial integrity," the UK PM spokesperson said.

The leaders also "expressed their commitment to act to maintain peace and security in Europe", the office of French President Macron said following the call.

Earlier, Ned Price, a US State Department spokesperson said if Russia chooses to aggress militarily upon Ukraine "we and our allies would be prepared to act, we would be prepared to act resolutely."

Ukraine president hails military

Ukrainian and Western officials are worried that the Russian military concentration near the border with Ukraine could herald plans by the Kremlin to attack its neighbour, a concern that is expected to dominate a call on Tuesday between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the country's army as a "highly capable and highly organised force that is confident in its potential and is able to derail any expansionist plans by the enemy."