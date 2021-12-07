Ethiopia has recapturedseveral strategic towns, includingDessie and Kombolcha, more than a month after Tigrayan rebels claimed control of the two towns located on a key highway to the capital.

The latest in a round of territorial gains by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's administration was announced late on Monday by the government communications service.

"The historic Dessie town and the trade and industry corridor town, Kombolcha have been freed by the joint gallant security forces," the service said on Twitter.

Other recaptured towns include Bati, Kersa, Gerba, and Dega in the Eastern front, according to the Fana Broadcasting Corporation (FBC), an Ethiopian state-affiliated media report cited government on Monday.

After the rebels claimed major territorial gains as part of an advance on the capital Addis Ababa, Abiy had announced last month that he would head to the battlefield, as fighting reportedly rages on at least three fronts.

Following Abiy's declaration, the government has announced the recapture of several small towns, most recently Lalibela, a UNESCO World Heritage Site famed for its 12th-century rock-hewn churches.

