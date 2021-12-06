Pro-democracy groups have taken to the streets in Sudan in the latest protests against the October military coup and subsequent deal that reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

The protests on Monday were called by the Sudanese Professionals Association and the so-called Resistance Committees, which spearheaded the uprising against Omar al Bashir and then the military coup.

Among the protesters' demands are the restructuring of the military under civilian oversight, purging officers loyal to al Bashir and disbanding armed groups including the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary unit.

The protests came under the slogan of: “No negotiations, no compromise, no power-sharing" with the military.

There were no immediate reports of violence against Monday's protests in unlike past rounds of demonstrations since the coup.

Footage circulated on social media purportedly showed demonstrators marching in different locations in Khartoum and its sister city of Omdurman.

READ MORE:Burhan: Sudan's army will quit politics after 2023 vote