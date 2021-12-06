Hundreds of mourners have defied a curfew to bury 14 civilians shot dead by the Indian army during a botched ambush and confrontation with a crowd angered by the attack.

The mass of locals carried the victims' coffins to a public ground in Mon district of Nagaland to conduct prayers on Monday, ignoring a round-the-clock curfew and internet blackout imposed after the violence.

The mourners were later joined by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who has slammed the military over the killings and ordered an investigation.

Street protests across the state also continued for a second day on Monday, the morning after a candlelight march for the victims in state capital Kohima.

A police source said that the situation was "tense but under control".

'A case of mistaken identity'

An elite military commando unit shot dead six coal miners returning to their homes in remote northeastern Nagaland state on Saturday, believing they were targeting insurgents.

Another eight people were killed by the troops when they were confronted by a furious crowd, with a soldier also killed and a military vehicle set alight.

The coal miners were killed by troops in a case of mistaken identity, India's home minister Amit Shah told parliament on Monday.