International bodies, countries and rights groups have slammed the Myanmar junta over the conviction and sentencing of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to two years in prison, demanding her release.

Myanmar's junta chief reduced the jail sentence to two years, after initially doling out four years for incitement against the military and breaching Covid rules.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing later "pardoned" the sentences of both to "two years imprisonment", according to a statement read out on state TV.

Suu Kyi, 76, has been detained since the generals staged a coup and ousted her government on February 1, ending the Southeast Asian country's brief period of democracy.

She has since been hit with a series of charges, including violating the official secrets act, corruption and electoral fraud, and she faces decades in jail if convicted on all counts.

Here are reactions from countries and alliances around the world to Monday's announcement.

United Nations

The UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet has called the trial a "sham" in a statement on Monday.

"The conviction of the State Counsellor following a sham trial in secretive proceedings before a military-controlled court is nothing but politically-motivated," said Bachelet.

European Union

The European Union has condemned the junta's jailing of ousted Suu Kyi as "politically motivated" and a "blatant violation of human rights".

In a statement from EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on behalf of the 27 member states, the EU said Suu Kyi's sentence "represents another step towards the dismantling of the rule of law".

ASEAN Human Rights

Association of Southeast Asian Nations's Parliamentarians for Human Rights have called the charges against Suu Kyi and other detained MPs as "nothing more than an excuse by the junta to justify their illegal power grab."