A record-high inflation rate of 4.9 percent could blight economic recovery across the 19-nation Eurozone, with experts predicting it could rise even higher with a new coronavirus variant forcing governments to implement fresh travel and trade restrictions.

The number is the highest since 1997 when the European Union started collecting data in preparation for the launch of the Euro in 1999. More significantly, it’s at a 29-year-old high in Germany, historically one of the best-performing economies in the block.

High energy prices have been cited as the main cause for the spike in inflation, which has also led to social tensions in several parts of Europe.

A European Central Bank breakdown of data by country shows Lithuania at the top of the pile with a staggering 9.3 percent inflation, followed by Estonia with 8.4, Belgium with 7.1 and Germany with six. On the lower side, Spain’s inflation stood at 5.6 percent and France 3.4 percent.

The worrying data comes amid a wave of violent protests in most European countries against new closure measures imposed by countries to confront the latest mutation of the coronavirus named Omicron. The protests, which have clear social and economic roots, could be exacerbated further if governments move towards tightening the screws on the purchasing power of European citizens.

European experts expect inflation rates to continue to rise over the coming months, contrary to the European Bank's previous assertion that the high inflation matter is a “passing cloud”. Eric Dorr, a French economist, told the French daily Le Monde: “Many elements tell us the high rates of inflation are not temporary.”

French economist Matthew Blanc attributed this spike to the rise in fuel prices, explaining that "more than half of the price hikes in France are due to the rise in energy prices, and they contribute to our reaching record levels faster than expected". Data from the European Union Statistics Office Eurostat also show that the rise in inflation was driven by high energy prices, besides tax increases and growing price pressures as a result of supply bottlenecks that limit industrial production, especially in the automobile industry.