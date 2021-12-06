President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Turkey is strengthening relations with Arab Gulf states and is open to dialogue to clear any misunderstandings.

Ahead of his visit to Qatar, President Erdogan said in a press conference on Monday that he will attend 7th Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee in Doha and will pay a visit to Turkish troops stationed there, adding that more agreements will be signed to strengthen bilateral relations.

Erdogan also said, "We're strengthening relations with all Gulf countries, open to dialogue to clear any misunderstandings and hoping to cement our unity with the Gulf."

The two-day official visit to Qatar comes at the invitation of Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Turkey’s Communications Directorate said in a statement earlier.

Strong relations