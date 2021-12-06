Pope Francis has urged globally coordinated action to tackle the refugee problem as he visited Greek island Lesvos on the second day of his visit to Greece.

The issue of irregular migration is a problem of the world, to which no one can close their eyes, he said in a speech at the Mavrovouni refugee camp on the island on Sunday.

With the European Union hardening border controls, the pope said: “We are in the age of walls and barbed wire.”

He warned that problems are not resolved by "building walls higher, but by joining forces to care for others ... and in respect for the law, always giving primacy to the inalienable value of the life of every human being.”

"The future of us all is at stake, and that future will be peaceful only if it is integrated. Only if it is reconciled with the most vulnerable," he said.

Referring to the increasing number of refugees who lost their life while trying to reach to Europe, the pope said: “The Mediterranean, which for millennia united different peoples and distant countries, becomes a cold cemetery without inscriptions."

"This great basin, the cradle of so many civilizations, now seems like a mirror of death.”

Shared responsibility