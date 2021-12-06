Just days after four teenagers were killed in a shooting at a Michigan high school, a US congressman has posted a Christmas picture of himself and what appeared to be his family, smiling and posing with an assortment of guns.

"Merry Christmas! ps. Santa, please bring ammo," US Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Massie, who represents a solidly Republican district, posted the picture of himself and six others holding firearms resembling an M60 machine gun, AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and a Thompson submachine gun.

Some semi-automatic weapons are made to look nearly identical to fully automatic weapons like machine guns. Under US law, weapons like machine guns are restricted to the military, law enforcement and civilians who have obtained special licenses for weapons made before May 1986.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, on Tuesday carried out the deadliest US school shooting this year, the latest in a decades-long series of mass shootings at US schools. His parents were arrested on Saturday in connection with the slayings.

