The world's biggest weapons manufacturers largely avoided the economic downturn caused by Covid-19 and recorded a growth in profits last year for the sixth year in a row, according to a report.

Governments around the world have continued to buy arms during the pandemic and some also passed measures to help their big weapons firms, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said in a report on Monday.

Overall, the 100 top weapons firms saw their profits rise by 1.3 percent on 2019 to a record $531 billion, despite the global economy contracting by more than three percent.

The top five firms were all from the US –– Lockheed-Martin, which counts F-35 fighter jets and various types of missiles among its bestsellers, consolidating its first place with sales of $58.2 billion.

"Together, the arms sales of the 41 US companies amounted to $285 billion — an increase of 1.9 per cent compared with 2019 — and accounted for 54 per cent of the Top 100’s total arms sales."

The combined arms sales of the five Chinese companies included in the top 100 amounted to an estimated $66.8 billion in 2020, 1.5 percent more than in 2019, the report said.

Britain's BAE Systems, in sixth position, was the highest placed European firm, just ahead of three Chinese groups.