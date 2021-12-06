Tributes poured in and flags were lowered to half-staff in honour of veteran US lawmaker and World War II hero Bob Dole, who died in his sleep aged 98.

President Joe Biden led a chorus of political tributes on Sunday to Dole and his 35-year career in Congress paying respect to "an American statesman like few in our history."

He was "a war hero and among the greatest of the Greatest Generation," Biden said in his statement.

"And to me, he was also a friend whom I could look to for trusted guidance, or a humorous line at just the right moment to settle frayed nerves. I will miss my friend."

A conservative Republican who campaigned for reining in government, Dole also had a pragmatic streak and sponsored bipartisan legislation during his tenure at the US Capitol.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered flags flown at half-staff at the building in his honour, while Biden mandated the same for the White House, federal grounds and military posts through on Thursday.

No details were initially provided, but the longtime senator had disclosed in February that he was being treated for stage four lung cancer.

'America lost one of its heros'

In a statement, his family offered thanks "for the outpouring of love over the last year."

It added: "America has lost one of its heroes; our family has lost its rock. We will smile as we recall his gifted sense of humor. We will take comfort from the extraordinary moments of our lifetimes together."

Republican Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell issued a statement saying he joined "the nation in mourning Bob Dole, our good friend and a bona fide American hero."

"Whatever their politics, anyone who saw Bob Dole in action had to admire his character and his profound patriotism."

And former president Donald Trump said in a statement that Dole was "an American war hero and true patriot for our Nation. He served the Great State of Kansas with honor and the Republican Party was made stronger by his service."

