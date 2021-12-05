WORLD
Dozens killed in western Niger clashes
Twelve government soldiers and "dozens of terrorists" killed in the African country's conflict-wracked "three borders" zone, officials say.
Niger soldiers had "defended themselves ferociously" killing dozens of the attackers before being overwhelmed by their numbers, government statement says. / Reuters Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
December 5, 2021

At least 12 soldiers and "dozens of terrorists" have been killed in a battle in western Niger's conflict-wracked "three borders" zone.

Another eight soldiers were wounded in the clash with "hundreds of armed terrorists" five kilometres from Fantio in the western region of Tillaberi, the Defence Ministry announced on Sunday.

Several motorbikes used by the attackers had been destroyed and communications equipment recovered, the statement added.

The soldiers had "defended themselves ferociously" killing dozens of the attackers before being overwhelmed by their numbers, said the ministry.

Reinforcements from nearby positions and air support had finally forced the enemy to retreat.

Fantio is often attacked 

Fantio is a small rural community in the Tera district of Tillaberio region regularly targetted by militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda or Daesh.

Five villagers were killed and two others seriously wounded in an attack there in May during the Muslim festival of Eid at the end of the Ramadan, said the ministry. 

In late June two civilians, a school director and a retired police inspector, were killed during another raid, during which their killers also stole livestock.

As well as the attacks from militant groups such as Islamic State [Daesh] in the Greater Sahara (EIGS) in the west of the country, Niger also has to contend with Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the southwest of the country, near the border with Nigeria.

The arid Sahel state is the world's poorest country according to the UN's Human Development Index.

