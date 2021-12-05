Adama Barrow has been declared the winner of Gambia's presidential election by the electoral commission, winning a second term in office in the tiny West African nation.

Chairman of the commission, Alieu Momarr Njai, declared Barrow the winner after announcing the final results on Sunday to journalists.

Barrow received around 53 percent of Saturday's vote, far outstripping his nearest rival, political veteran Ousainou Darboe, who won about 28 percent.

Darboe and two other candidates rejected the results because of unspecified irregularities, saying in a joint statement: "All actions are on table."

Saturday's vote was the first in 27 years without disgraced former president Yahya Jammeh, who lives in exile in Equatorial Guinea after refusing to accept defeat to Barrow in 2016.