The United States and a group of Western countries including Germany, France and Britain have expressed concern over reported killings and disappearances of former members of the Afghan security forces after the Taliban took power in August.

In a joint statement issued over the weekend, the 21 countries plus the European Union referred to reports of such abuses documented by Human Rights Watch and others.

"We underline that the alleged actions constitute serious human rights abuses and contradict the Taliban's announced amnesty," said the statement, issued by the German Foreign Ministry.

"Reported cases must be investigated promptly and in a transparent manner, those responsible must be held accountable, and these steps must be clearly publicized as an immediate deterrent to further killings and disappearances," it continued while adding that they will proceed to measure the Taliban by their actions.

The joint statement was issued by Australia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Denmark, the European Union, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Ukraine and the United States.

Taliban: 'Slander'

Afghan Interior Ministry spokesperson Sayed Khosti rejected the accusation of reprisal killings, saying no evidence had been presented.

"If there is any evidence, it should be shared with us," he said in a video statement, pointing to the general amnesty announced by the Taliban government.