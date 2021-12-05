Two police officers have been brought in for questioning after security forces shot and killed a Palestinian who allegedly stabbed an Israeli man in east Jerusalem.

The Justice Ministry’s police investigations unit said the police officers were questioned on Sunday shortly after the incident on Saturday and were released without conditions.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett affirmed his support for the officers' actions at a meeting of his Cabinet on Sunday.

“The officers acted outstandingly, exactly as is required from fighters in an operational situation like this," he said.

Israeli police released surveillance video in which the attacker can be seen stabbing the ultra-Orthodox Jewish man and then trying to stab a Border Police officer before being shot and falling to the ground.

Police identified the attacker as a 25-year-old Mohammad Salimah from Salfit, in the occupied West Bank. Police could later be seen carrying the body away on a stretcher.

A widely circulated video shot by a bystander appeared to show an officer from Israel’s paramilitary Border Police shooting the attacker when he was already lying on the ground, and another appeared to show police with guns drawn preventing medics from reaching him, prompting calls for an investigation into possible excessive use of force.

The UN Human Rights Office called the Israeli killing of Salimah an "extra-judicial execution."

The incident happened near Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem’s Old City, a tense and crowded area that is often the scene of demonstrations and clashes.