Five people have reportedly been killed and at least 15 arrested after Myanmar security forces in a car rammed into an anti-coup protest in Yangon.

Witnesses on the scene told Reuters news agency dozens had been injured in the incident on Sunday.

Photos and videos on social media show a vehicle that crashed through the protesters and bodies lying on the road.

On Sunday, a "flash mob" protest in Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, was rammed minutes after it started, and witnesses told Reuters police arrested several people.

"I got hit and fell down in front of a truck. A soldier beat me with his rifle but I defended and pushed him back. Then he immediately shot at me as I ran away in a zig-zag pattern. Fortunately, I escaped," a protester who asked not to be identified for security reasons told Reuters by phone.

A civilian car occupied by soldiers hit the mob from the back, two witnesses said, and followed the scattered protesters arresting and beating them.

Some were seriously injured with head wounds and unconscious, according to the witnesses.

A spokesman for the ruling junta did not answer calls seeking comment on Sunday.

