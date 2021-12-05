The death toll from a sudden, spectacular eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru has risen to 14.

Rescuers continued their search for survivors on Sunday in villages blanketed in molten ash in the Lumajang district.

The eruption of Java's biggest mountain caught locals by surprise on Saturday, sending thousands fleeing its path of destruction and forcing hundreds of families into makeshift shelters.

It left at least 11 villages coated in volcanic ash, submerging houses, smothering livestock and leaving at least 900 evacuees seeking cover in mosques, schools and village halls, disaster officials said Sunday.

Dramatic footage showed Semeru pumping a mushroom of ash into the sky, looming over screaming residents of a nearby village trying to escape.

"The number of victims who died until now is 14 people," national disaster mitigation agency spokesperson (BNPB) Abdul Muhari told a press conference.

As many as 10 trapped people were rescued from the surrounding areas in Lumajang, East Java province, Muhari said.

Local broadcaster Kompas TV reported those rescued were local workers at a sand mining site.