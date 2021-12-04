Tens of thousands of protesters have marched through several northwest European cities to demonstrate against coronavirus restrictions imposed amid a surge in infections.

Around 1,200 police officers deployed on Saturday for a march on Vienna's central Ring boulevard, and a 1,500-strong counter-protest, both allowed under the terms of Austria's lockdown.

Some of the more than 40,000 demonstrators carried signs reading: "I will decide for myself", "Make Austria Great Again" and "New Elections" - a nod to the political turmoil that has seen three chancellors within two months.

Austria last month became the first country in Western Europe to reimpose a lockdown, which is set to last 20 days, and said it would make vaccinations mandatory from February.

In the central Dutch town of Utrecht, several thousand demonstrated against restrictions that began last weekend.

Protesters carried banners reading "Medical Freedom Now!", with a large police contingent present.

Violent protests