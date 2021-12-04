A Saudi coalition air strike in the battleground Yemeni province of Taiz has killed five Houthi fighters and four civilians.

The Friday night strike targeted a Houthi military vehicle as it was passing through Maqbanah district, about 35 kilometres (22 miles) northwest of Yemen's third largest city Taiz.

"The Houthi military vehicle was passing down a road and four civilians got in before it was struck by coalition jets, resulting in all nine deaths," a local official said on Saturday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A medical source confirmed the death toll and added that two civilians were also wounded.

Houthi-controlled media, on the other hand, said that 18 civilians had been killed. There was no immediate comment from the coalition.