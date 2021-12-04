French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a Saudi-French initiative to solve a diplomatic row between several Gulf states and Lebanon.

Macron, who was in Saudi Arabia for talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as part of a Gulf tour, said on Saturday that Riyadh had committed to supporting reforms in Lebanon, helping it solve its crisis and preserving its sovereignty, according to Saudi television channel Asharq TV.

Macron said he and bin Salman had called Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati to stress that Paris and Riyadh were committed to supporting Lebanon, the TV channel added.

After the meeting, Mikati said that the call was an important step to restore ties with Riyadh.

Macron has led international efforts to resolve the political and economic crisis in Lebanon. But despite staking a lot of his capital on the issue for more than a year he has failed so far to push the country's squabbling politicians to carry out economic reforms that would unlock vital foreign aid.

