Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have concluded their first joint naval exercise as the region faces rising tensions with China.

"The exercise has a strategic impact because it was designed to cultivate friendships between the Indonesian government, ASEAN countries and Russia,"Indonesia's navy said on Saturday.

The three-day exercise off the coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island aimed at increasing interoperability between the ASEAN member states and the Russian navy in the strategic maritime area.

It comes amid rising tensions between major powers in the South China Sea, a resource-rich waterway of geopolitical significance.

The two-stage drills involved eight warships and four aircraft from Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore and Brunei.

