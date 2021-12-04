Suspected militants have killed at least 30 civilians in an attack on a passenger vehicle in central Mali's volatile Mopti.

Local officials said on Saturday that the passengers were "sprayed with bullets and the vehicle was torched," during an attack by "terrorists" near the town of Bandiagara on Friday.

"The state has sent security forces to the scene," they said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

An elected official in Bandiagara confirmed the death toll, saying the victims included women and children.

The attack has not been claimed by any of the numerous armed groups active in the West African country.

