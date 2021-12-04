WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens killed by suspected militants in central Mali
Local officials said 30 civilians, including women and children, were killed when militants opened fire on a vehicle, subsequently torching it.
Dozens killed by suspected militants in central Mali
Central Mali has become one of the most violent hotspots of the Sahel-wide conflict, where ethnic killings and attacks on government forces are frequent. / Reuters
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
December 4, 2021

Suspected militants have killed at least 30 civilians in an attack on a passenger vehicle in central Mali's volatile Mopti.

Local officials said on Saturday that the passengers were "sprayed with bullets and the vehicle was torched," during an attack by "terrorists" near the town of Bandiagara on Friday.

"The state has sent security forces to the scene," they said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

An elected official in Bandiagara confirmed the death toll, saying the victims included women and children.

The attack has not been claimed by any of the numerous armed groups active in the West African country.

READ MORE: UN peacekeeper killed, four wounded in Mali bomb attack

RECOMMENDED

Frequent ethnic killings

Mali has been struggling to contain an insurgency that first erupted in the north in 2012 and has since claimed thousands of military and civilian lives.

Despite the presence of thousands of French and UN troops, the conflict has engulfed central Mali and spread to neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

Central Mali has become one of the most violent hotspots of the Sahel-wide conflict, where ethnic killings and attacks on government forces are frequent.

A military coup last year, brought about after mass protest against the ongoing violence, has failed to stem the bloodshed.

READ MORE: Mali suffers a toxic mix of climate change, militancy and corporate looting

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump