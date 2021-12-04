TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish police detain Daesh suspects in Istanbul raids
Police rounded up at least 10 people with suspected links to Daesh terror group in simultaneous operations carried out in seven districts of Istanbul.
Turkish police detain Daesh suspects in Istanbul raids
Turkey was one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terror group. / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
December 4, 2021

Turkish police have apprehended at least 10 people with suspected links to Daesh terrorist group.

Anti-terror police teams in Istanbul launched an operation to nab the suspects, considered to be part of groups planning attacks on behalf of Daesh in the metropolis, security sources said on Saturday. 

As part of the investigation, police teams carried out simultaneous operations at 13 locations in seven different Istanbul districts and nabbed the suspects, said the sources, who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

 A large number of digital material and organisational documents were also seized during the raids.

READ MORE:Turkey nabs Iraqi Daesh member, rescues Yazidi girl

Turkey was one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terror group.

The country has since been attacked by its terrorists multiple times. 

The group has carried out at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks, killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.

RECOMMENDED

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

Anti-terror operations

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents.

Turkey conducted Euphrates Shield operation in 2016, a region controlled by Daesh. 

This was followed by two other operations dubbed Olive Branch in 2018 and Peace Spring in 2019, areas controlled by YPG/PKK terror groups.

READ MORE:YPG release of thousands of prisoners could give Daesh the boost it needs

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump