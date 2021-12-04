Turkish police have apprehended at least 10 people with suspected links to Daesh terrorist group.

Anti-terror police teams in Istanbul launched an operation to nab the suspects, considered to be part of groups planning attacks on behalf of Daesh in the metropolis, security sources said on Saturday.

As part of the investigation, police teams carried out simultaneous operations at 13 locations in seven different Istanbul districts and nabbed the suspects, said the sources, who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

A large number of digital material and organisational documents were also seized during the raids.

Turkey was one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terror group.

The country has since been attacked by its terrorists multiple times.

The group has carried out at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks, killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.