The parents of a 15-year-old boy who shot dead four students at a high school in the US state of Michigan with a gun bought for him by his father just days earlier were charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald, in a rare move by law enforcement, announced on Friday that James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, each face four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

"These charges are intended to hold the individuals who contributed to this tragedy accountable and also send the message that gun owners have a responsibility," McDonald said at a press conference.

"While the shooter was the one who entered the high school and pulled the trigger, there are other individuals who contributed to the events on November 30 and it's my intention to hold them accountable as well," she said.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the whereabouts of the parents were not currently known and they were considered fugitives.

"We'll have them in custody soon," Bouchard said. "They cannot run from their part in this tragedy."

Parents left town "for safety"

Shannon Smith, a lawyer, says the parents left town for their own safety but are returning to face arraignment.

In a text message, Smith says the parents have not fled from authorities. She didn't say when they would appear in court.