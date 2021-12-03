The Chinese government has summoned the embattled founder of real estate firm Evergrande, after the group issued a statement warning it might not have sufficient funds to continue to meet its financial obligations.

On Friday evening, Evergrande in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange warned that in light of its current liquidity situation, there is "no guarantee that the Group will have sufficient funds to continue to perform its financial obligations".

In a follow-up statement hours later the provincial government in Guangdong said it had "immediately summoned (founder) Xu Jianyin and... agreed to send a working group to Evergrande Real Estate Group to supervise and promote enterprise risk management".

China Evergrande, which is drowning in a sea of debt worth $300 billion, has been struggling to meet its commitments and the firm's woes have fanned concerns about the whole property sector, which makes up a substantial part of the world's number two economy.

The company is one of several real estate firms that have plunged into crisis over the past year after Beijing embarked on a regulatory drive to curb speculation and leverage, cutting off a crucial avenue for accessing cash.

Evergrande, which is China's second-largest developer by volume, has so far managed to avoid default but challenges remain.

An Evergrande unit has bond coupons worth $82.5 million in total due Monday, when the grace period ends, Bloomberg reported this week.

