TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey decries Syrian regime’s statement on taking Hatay as ‘meaningless’
Turkey’s Defence Minister Hulusi Akar criticised a statement by Syria's so-called People's Assembly that claimed Turkey's Hatay province as Syrian territory.
Turkey decries Syrian regime’s statement on taking Hatay as ‘meaningless’
Akar’s remarks came during military inspections together with top commanders of navy, ground and air forces in the southern Hatay province. / AA
By Merve Ayşe Kızılaslan
December 3, 2021

Turkey has dismissed as "meaningless" a statement by Syria's so-called People's Assembly, which claimed the Turkish province of Hatay as belonging to Damascus. 

“We hear some reckless and meaningless statements about our province of Hatay,” Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Friday.

Akar’s remarks came during military inspections together with top commanders of navy, ground and air forces in the southern Hatay province.

"We do not have our eyes on anybody's land," he said, adding that one could learn from history what happened to those who had eyes on Turkey’s territory.

READ MORE: A new Turkish-Syrian operation is inevitable

RECOMMENDED

''Unlawful statement'

On Thursday, the Foreign Ministry said “We strongly reject the impertinent and unlawful statement targeting the territorial integrity of our country, which has been made by the regime’s so-called People's Assembly, which is devoid of democratic legitimacy and under no circumstances represents the Syrian people.”

Stressing that such statements were "signs of the delusional impasse of the regime" persecuting its own people for years, the ministry affirmed that Turkey had perseverance and determination to respond to contemptible aspirations against its homeland and national interests.

A recent bulletin published by the assembly claimed that Hatay is Syrian territory, stating that the regime would do everything in its power to take the territory. 

READ MORE: Civilians in northern Syria safe only because of Turkish troops – NYT

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump