The presidents of Turkey and Russia have held a phone call to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin also evaluated ways to enhance bilateral ties, the Turkish Communications Directorate said on Friday.

They also discussed developments between Azerbaijan and Armenia and regional issues, particularly Syria, Libya and Ukraine.

Putin criticised Kiev for deploying Turkish-made drones in its conflict with pro-Moscow separatists during the call with Erdogan.