Turkish, Russian presidents discuss regional issues, bilateral ties
During a phone call with Turkey's President Erdogan, Russian President Putin criticised Kiev for deploying Turkish-made drones in its conflict with pro-Moscow separatists, the Kremlin said.
The presidents of Turkey and Russia discussed regional issues, particularly Syria, Libya and Ukraine. / AP
By Azaera Amza
December 3, 2021

The presidents of Turkey and Russia have held a phone call to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin also evaluated ways to enhance bilateral ties, the Turkish Communications Directorate said on Friday.

They also discussed developments between Azerbaijan and Armenia and regional issues, particularly Syria, Libya and Ukraine.

Putin criticised Kiev for deploying Turkish-made drones in its conflict with pro-Moscow separatists during the call with Erdogan.

Putin, according to a Kremlin transcript of the call, said Kiev was aiming to disrupt peace agreements in eastern Ukraine, with "provocative" military action in the conflict zone, "including the use of Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles", which are produced by Turkey.

Russia and Turkey have historically had complex relations, balancing regional rivalries with finding common ground on economic and strategic interests.

READ MORE:Can Turkey balance Russia in Ukraine?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
